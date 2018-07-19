Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Data I/O opened at $6.47 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

DAIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Data I/O and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

