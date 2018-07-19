DAPPSTER Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. DAPPSTER has a market cap of $37,879.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAPPSTER coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00471534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00173698 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00099011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DLISK uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo

DAPPSTER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPPSTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

