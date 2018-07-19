Danone (BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.31 ($87.42).

Shares of Danone opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

