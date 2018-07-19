Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Stake Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Carleon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Carleon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of Cyberark Software traded down $1.02, hitting $68.55, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,985. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

