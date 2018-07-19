CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Tyson Foods traded up $0.40, reaching $64.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,044. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

