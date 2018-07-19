CWM Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC traded down $0.37, hitting $42.89, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,041. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.