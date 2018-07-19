CWM Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Ecolab comprises about 0.2% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $9,489,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab traded down $2.10, hitting $141.90, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

