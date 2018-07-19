CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,972 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.