CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

