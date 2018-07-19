CVB Financial (CVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

In other news, Director Jr. Rodrigo Guerra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,664,000 after acquiring an additional 208,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CVB Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

