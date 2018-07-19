CubeSmart (CUBE) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Financial Review

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CubeSmart and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 25.27% 9.00% 4.15% Ashford Hospitality Trust -4.75% -10.19% -1.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 9 4 0 2.31 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $558.94 million 9.93 $134.28 million $1.59 19.15 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.44 billion 0.55 -$67.00 million $1.37 5.89

CubeSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. CubeSmart pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

