CubeSmart (CUBE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBE. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of CubeSmart opened at $30.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 9.00%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,144,371.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $111,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,902. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

