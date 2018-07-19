CubeSmart (CUBE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBE. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.
Shares of CubeSmart opened at $30.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $33.18.
In other CubeSmart news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,144,371.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $111,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,902. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
