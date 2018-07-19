CSX (CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $78.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.82, hitting $68.18, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 482,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,078. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in CSX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 10.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 734,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

