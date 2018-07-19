CSX Co. (CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on CSX to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX traded up $0.15, hitting $69.15, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 10,894,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,277. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

