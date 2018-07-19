CSFB Analysts Give Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) a C$17.00 Price Target

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) has been given a C$17.00 price objective by analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group traded up C$0.03, reaching C$16.97, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 459,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,946. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$16.75 and a 12-month high of C$25.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.08). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of C$299.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$304.50 million.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,520.00. Also, Director George J. Bunze sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total value of C$189,800.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

