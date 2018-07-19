Critical Review: TechTarget (TTGT) and B. Riley Financial (RILY)

TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.64%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 7.95% 7.47% 5.28% B. Riley Financial 0.56% 12.71% 2.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TechTarget does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $108.56 million 7.97 $6.80 million $0.24 131.04 B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.80 $11.55 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

