Critical Comparison: Clearone (CLRO) vs. Sunworks (SUNW)

Clearone (NASDAQ: CLRO) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Clearone alerts:

6.4% of Clearone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Clearone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clearone and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearone $41.80 million 0.70 -$14.17 million N/A N/A Sunworks $77.45 million 0.35 -$7.22 million ($0.32) -3.31

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than Clearone.

Profitability

This table compares Clearone and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearone -41.56% -5.88% -4.99% Sunworks -7.91% -36.10% -15.29%

Dividends

Clearone pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Sunworks does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearone and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearone 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sunworks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearone presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.43%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Clearone.

Volatility and Risk

Clearone has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats Clearone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.