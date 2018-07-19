Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opened at $150.81 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.75 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 36.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $30,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

