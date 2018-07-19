Cowen Increases Infosys (INFY) Price Target to $17.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.30 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

INFY opened at $19.68 on Monday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 9,604,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

