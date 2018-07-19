Courier Capital LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total transaction of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology traded down $1.99, reaching $370.32, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 552,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,914. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.55 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

