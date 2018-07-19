Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,940 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 4,411,966 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cosan opened at $8.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.31. Cosan has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. sell-side analysts predict that Cosan will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 71.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 29.6% in the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CZZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

