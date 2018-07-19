Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company’s product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 191,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $2,189,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.