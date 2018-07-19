Continental (CON) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($297.65) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($308.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €246.48 ($289.98).

Shares of Continental opened at €199.65 ($234.88) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Continental has a 52-week low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 52-week high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

