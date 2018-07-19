CONSOL Coal Resources LP to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the energy company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources opened at $15.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

