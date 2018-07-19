Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) will report sales of $88.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $75.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $346.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.65 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.10 million to $373.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

