Comparing STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) & Orthofix International (OFIX)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) and Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Orthofix International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Orthofix International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Orthofix International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orthofix International 0 0 5 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Orthofix International has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Orthofix International.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Orthofix International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -60.23% -36.19% -17.75% Orthofix International 3.21% 11.08% 8.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Orthofix International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 0.42 -$18.83 million $1.97 0.94 Orthofix International $433.82 million 2.52 $6.22 million $1.62 36.04

Orthofix International has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix International beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

