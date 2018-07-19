Comparing Diana Containerships (DCIX) & Navios Maritime (NM)

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ: DCIX) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diana Containerships alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diana Containerships and Navios Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33

Navios Maritime has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.13%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Diana Containerships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Containerships and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Containerships 25.93% -21.00% -11.85% Navios Maritime -33.99% -16.02% -3.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Containerships and Navios Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.49 $3.81 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.21 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.81

Diana Containerships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime.

Summary

Navios Maritime beats Diana Containerships on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships. Diana Containerships Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Containerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Containerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.