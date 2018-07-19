Comparing Celadon Group (CGI) & ArcBest (ARCB)

Celadon Group (NYSE: CGI) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of ArcBest shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ArcBest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcBest has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A ArcBest 2.68% 7.79% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celadon Group and ArcBest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcBest 0 9 0 0 2.00

ArcBest has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 23.52%. Given ArcBest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Dividends

Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and ArcBest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.09 $24.84 million N/A N/A ArcBest $2.83 billion 0.41 $59.72 million $1.33 34.29

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Summary

ArcBest beats Celadon Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to ?do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

