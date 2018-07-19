Comparing Bilibili (BILI) and Intersections (INTX)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Intersections’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $379.39 million 10.17 -$28.24 million N/A N/A Intersections $159.62 million 0.28 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

Intersections has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Intersections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $16.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Intersections.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Intersections shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Intersections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili N/A N/A N/A Intersections -3.61% N/A -7.88%

Summary

Bilibili beats Intersections on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

