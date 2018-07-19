Columbus Macro LLC Sells 12,126 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 3.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded up $0.06, reaching $24.99, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,497. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.