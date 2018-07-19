Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,860,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,805,000 after buying an additional 143,691 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,085,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,438,000 after buying an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,276. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

