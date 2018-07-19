Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. 1,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $607.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,702,391.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 509,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 150,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

