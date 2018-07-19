Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Lowered by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,298 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,608 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $107,520,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 211.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,782,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock worth $10,089,283. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive traded up $0.94, hitting $65.75, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 400,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,990. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

