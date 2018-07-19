CoinMeet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (MEET)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEET) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. CoinMeet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.28 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMeet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and DragonEX. During the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00474571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00172088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001067 BTC.

CoinMeet Token Profile

CoinMeet’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io . CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

