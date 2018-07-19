Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 682,943 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group set a $18.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $911.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.49.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Lanfear sold 20,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $341,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,504 shares of company stock worth $394,017 over the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $140,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

