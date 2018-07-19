Cohen & Steers (CNS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.3582390949032 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cohen & Steers traded down $2.21, hitting $42.10, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 13,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,378. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 25.21%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Gabelli raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

