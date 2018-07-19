Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Lifted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $82,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 61,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $0.04, hitting $82.37, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 207,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,123. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $346,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.