Cogent Communications (CCOI) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogent Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.6519592772888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,139. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $114,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $1,510,366. 9.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.