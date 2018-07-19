Codemasters Group (CDM) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Codemasters Group opened at GBX 217 ($2.87) on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc develops and publishes video games in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom.

