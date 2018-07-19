Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Insider Michalis Imellos Acquires 41 Shares of Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Michalis Imellos acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,753 ($36.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128.73 ($1,494.02).

Michalis Imellos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Michalis Imellos acquired 44 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,646 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,164.24 ($1,541.02).

On Thursday, May 17th, Michalis Imellos acquired 43 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($34.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,111.98 ($1,471.85).

Coca Cola HBC opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.40) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,969 ($26.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,682 ($35.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,660 ($35.21) to GBX 3,000 ($39.71) in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,758 ($36.51) to GBX 2,940 ($38.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($31.77) to GBX 2,500 ($33.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,721.11 ($36.02).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

