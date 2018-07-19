CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY18 guidance at $0.65-0.67 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNH Industrial opened at $10.38 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

