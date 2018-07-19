Cna Financial (CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CNA Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, thus rendering volatility to the company’s earnings. Also there was no earnings momentum witnessed in the last 30 days. Also, a Zacks Rank #4 combined with Earnings ESP of -0.26% makes positive surprise difficult when it reports second quarter results on Jul 30. Nonetheless, as one of the versatile property and casualty insurers, CNA Financial has been maintaining a good track record of combined ratio over the past few years, thereby leading to underwriting profitability. Moreover, with the rising interest rate environment, the company has been displaying improving investment results over a considerable period of time. The company also remains committed to enhancing shareholders’ value via effective capital deployment. Its long-term care business continues to perform strongly.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Cna Financial opened at $48.33 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 11,396 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $543,133.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $99,010.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 325,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,439,000 after acquiring an additional 200,582 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

