CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3575 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

CMS Energy traded up $0.61, hitting $47.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,061. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,742.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,611 shares of company stock worth $817,617 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

