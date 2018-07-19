CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3575 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.
CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.
CMS Energy traded up $0.61, hitting $47.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,061. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08.
CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,742.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,324.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,611 shares of company stock worth $817,617 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.
