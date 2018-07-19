CME Group (CME) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Shares of CME Group opened at $171.02 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

