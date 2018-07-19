Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clovis Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9080806717918 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.37.

Shares of Clovis Oncology traded up $0.37, reaching $46.80, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 15,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,547. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

