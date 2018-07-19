Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,926,000 after buying an additional 438,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,116.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 1,149,246 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 169,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,314 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

