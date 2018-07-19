Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up 5.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Willis Towers Watson worth $146,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,057,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,038,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,008,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,818,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson traded down $1.01, reaching $157.77, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $142.67 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

