Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,265 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 89,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $78,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems opened at $110.73 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $697.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.57 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,293,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

