Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.0406726625756 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.