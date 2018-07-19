Citigroup Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for United Continental (UAL)

United Continental (NYSE:UAL)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

UAL opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Continental by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 732,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in United Continental by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $5,251,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $10,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

